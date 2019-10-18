App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2019 07:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expats say these 10 countries are worst in terms of quality of life, find out where India ranks

The ranking is based on parameters such as leisure options, personal happiness, travel and transportation, health and well-being, safety and security, and digital life available for expats.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
InterNations Expat Insider 2019 Survey ranks 64 destinations around the world based on expats' general satisfaction with the quality of life in these countries.
1/11

InterNations Expat Insider 2019 Survey has ranked 64 countries based on the experience of expats with regards to quality of life. The index is based on parameters such as leisure options, personal happiness, travel and transportation, health and well-being, safety and security, and digital life available for expats. Here's the list of the 10 worst countries. (Image: Reuters)

Rank 64 | Nigeria (Image: Reuters)
2/11

Rank 64 | Nigeria (Image: Reuters)

Rank 63 |Kuwait (Image: Snap/Flickr)
3/11

Rank 63 | Kuwait (Image: Snap/Flickr)

Rank 62 | India (Image: Reuters)
4/11

Rank 62 | India (Image: Reuters)

Rank 61 | Brazil (Image: Reuters)
5/11

Rank 61 | Brazil (Image: Reuters)

Rank 60 | Peru (Image: Reuters)
6/11

Rank 60 | Peru (Image: Reuters)

Rank 59| Egypt (Image: Reuters)
7/11

Rank 59 | Egypt (Image: Reuters)

Rank 58 | Indonesia (Image: Reuters)
8/11

Rank 58 | Indonesia (Image: Reuters)

Rank 57 | South Africa (Image: Reuters)
9/11

Rank 57 | South Africa (Image: Reuters)

Rank 56 | Philippines (Image: Reuters)
10/11

Rank 56 | Philippines (Image: Reuters)

Rank 55 | China (Image: Reuters)
11/11

Rank 55 | China (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Oct 18, 2019 07:52 am

tags #countries #Expat Insider 2019 Survey #expats #world

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Make every wish come true
10% CashBack on Apparel
10% CashBack on Electronics
Swipe & Win iPhone 11 every hour