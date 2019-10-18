Expats say these 10 countries are worst in terms of quality of life, find out where India ranks

The ranking is based on parameters such as leisure options, personal happiness, travel and transportation, health and well-being, safety and security, and digital life available for expats. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 InterNations Expat Insider 2019 Survey has ranked 64 countries based on the experience of expats with regards to quality of life. The index is based on parameters such as leisure options, personal happiness, travel and transportation, health and well-being, safety and security, and digital life available for expats. Here's the list of the 10 worst countries. (Image: Reuters) 2/11 Rank 64 | Nigeria (Image: Reuters) 3/11 Rank 63 | Kuwait (Image: Snap/Flickr) 4/11 Rank 62 | India (Image: Reuters) 5/11 Rank 61 | Brazil (Image: Reuters) 6/11 Rank 60 | Peru (Image: Reuters) 7/11 Rank 59 | Egypt (Image: Reuters) 8/11 Rank 58 | Indonesia (Image: Reuters) 9/11 Rank 57 | South Africa (Image: Reuters) 10/11 Rank 56 | Philippines (Image: Reuters) 11/11 Rank 55 | China (Image: Reuters) First Published on Oct 18, 2019 07:52 am