Exclusive | Pakistan ready to move forward on Kashmir if India agrees, Gen Bajwa told US officials: Sources

Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has told officials in the United States that his country is “ready to move forward on Kashmir if India agrees”, sources have told CNN-News18.

Bajwa, who is on an official visit, discussed issues of security and bilateral cooperation with top US officials. His trip comes weeks before he is expected to retire after an extended six-year tenure.

According to sources, US officials have demanded transparency in China’s CPEC projects in Pakistan. The China–Pakistan Economic Corridor is a collection of infrastructure projects that are under construction throughout Pakistan.

The US officials have also raised concerns about the presence of Chinese security personnel in Pakistan, said the sources.

According to them, Bajwa has sought permission from Washington to carry out “anti-terrorist military operations" inside Afghanistan.

He also raised concerns about the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)’s infiltration and attacks from Afghanistan as well as rising terrorism in Pakistan, said the sources.

Bajwa’s US visit comes days after Pakistani foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s trip to the country.

Last month, the United States announced a $450 million F-16 fighter jet sustenance package for Pakistan.