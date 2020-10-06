Excel sheet error results in 16,000 COVID-19 'lost' cases in the United Kingdom

Close to 16,000 COVID-19 cases have not be logged into the United Kingdom (UK) government’s national computer system due to an MS Excel glitch, according to Public Health England – the Health Ministry’s executive agency.

The IT botch messed with official daily figures from September 25 to October 2, the agency said. It added that some of the lost cases were included in figures released on October 3 (12,872 cases) and 4 (22,961 cases), the BBC reported.

“After rapid investigation, we identified 15,841 cases between September 25 and October 2 were not included in the reported daily COVID-19 cases – majority occurred in most recent days. Every one of these cases received their Covid-19 test result as normal and all those who tested positive were advised to self-isolate,” Public Health England's interim chief executive Michael Brodie said.

The UK government’s coronavirus dashboard up to 15,841 additional cases were added to figures released on October 3-4 to reflect numbers missed and “are therefore artificially high for England and the UK.”

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The “technical issue” was identified overnight on October 2 in data load process which transfers COVID-19 positive lab results to the dashboards, Brodie added.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

The agency added that all cases “received their COVID-19 test result as normal,” but BBC noted that missing the cases means that contact tracing for those that tested positive was also missed – a grim prospect at a time when daily cases have touched 11,000.

But Brodie said they worked to “quickly resolve and transfer all outstanding cases immediately” to the NHS Test and Trace system. "We fully understand the concern this may cause and further robust measures have been put in place as a result," he added.

In response to the public health concerns, Susan Hopkins, joint medical adviser to Test and Trace and Public Health England said a “thorough public risk assessment was undertaken to prioritise contact tracing effectively.”