App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Mar 12, 2018 07:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ex-spy poisoning 'not an issue' for Russia: Kremlin

The poisoning in Britain of a former Russian double agent is in "no way" an issue for Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, while confirming the hospitalised man is a Russian citizen.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The poisoning in Britain of a former Russian double agent is in "no way" an issue for Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, while confirming the hospitalised man is a Russian citizen.

"This is not our issue," President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists when asked to comment on reports in British media blaming Russia for the poisoning of 66-year-old Sergei Skripal with a nerve agent.

"The Russian citizen you mention... worked for one of Britain's special services, the incident took place on British territory, and it is in no way an issue for Russia, let alone for the Russian leadership," he said.

Skripal, who collapsed from exposure to the substance in the city of Salisbury on March 4 together with his daughter, was convicted by a Russian tribunal for selling secrets to MI6 prior to being exchanged in a spy swap in 2010 and has lived in Britain since.

Senior British politicians have pointed the finger at Russia for trying to kill him and Prime Minister Theresa May was set to chair a meeting of the national security council on the matter, which media reports suggested would be followed with an official announcement.

Peskov said he has "not heard statements by British politicians or official representatives about Russia being implicated in this case," blaming allegations of Moscow's involvement on British media.

Moscow has dismissed such reports as anti-Russian propaganda.

tags #Current Affairs #Russia #United Kingdom #world

most popular

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC