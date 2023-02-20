Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan likely to be arrested today in foreign funding case: Reports

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan is likely to be arrested on February 20 in a case related to the foreign funds received by his political outfit - the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), local media reports said.

According to Pakistani news channels ARY and BOL, Khan is expected to be arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) after he appears before the Lahore High Court for a hearing on his interim bail, in another case linked to "violent protests" last year.

Khan was scheduled to be present before the high court at 4 pm (local time). Reports said the arrest warrant against ex-PM, which mandates the FIA to take him into custody, was issued shortly before the hearing began. An official confirmation, however, was awaited.

Khan, 70, was ousted from power in April last year after over a dozen lawmakers from his party switched to the Opposition camp.

The foreign funding case, against his party, dates back to 2014 when PTI founding member Akbar S Babar alleged major irregularities in the party's funding by foreign donors. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had constituted a scrutiny committee in 2018, to conduct a probe into the allegations. In a report released in January last year, the committee said Khan's party had under-reported an amount of PKR 312 million over a four-year period, between FY 2009-10 and FY 2012-13.

China rejects US claim it may arm Russia According to the data provided to the committee by the State Bank of Pakistan, the PTI had 26 bank accounts. Between 2008 and 2013, the party had disclosed funds to the tune of PKR 1.33 billion to the ECP, whereas a report by the SBP, the central bank of Pakistan, shows the actual amount to be PKR 1.64 billion, the committee’s report said. 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' Meanwhile, Khan has already announced a 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' from February 22 onwards in Lahore, to press the government to hold elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces within 90 days and stop the "political victimisation" of his party men and allies. Khan announced the move during his address to the nation via video link from Lahore's Zaman Park residence on February 17, where he has been residing since being shot in the legs on November 3 last year. "There seems to be no rule of law in the country as despite the court's order to hold the polls in Punjab within 90 days the state institutions are not ready to comply with it. If the elections are not held within 90 days in two provinces, it will create a constitutional crisis and promote jungle law in the country," he said. The PTI dissolved its governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over a month ago. Under the Constitution, elections have to be held within 90 days after the dissolution of an assembly. The nine-party federal government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has declared that holding separate elections for the provincial and national assemblies is not in the best interest of the country besides the country cannot afford it because of economic woes and the worst law and order situation. With PTI inputs

