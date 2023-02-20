 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan likely to be arrested today in foreign funding case: Reports

Moneycontrol News
Feb 20, 2023 / 04:13 PM IST

Imran Khan, 70, is expected to be arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency in Lahore in a case related to the under-reporting of foreign funds received by his political party from 2009-13.

File image of Imran Khan (Source: Reuters)

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan is likely to be arrested on February 20 in a case related to the foreign funds received by his political outfit - the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), local media reports said.

According to Pakistani news channels ARY and BOL, Khan is expected to be arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) after he appears before the Lahore High Court for a hearing on his interim bail, in another case linked to "violent protests" last year.

Khan was scheduled to be present before the high court at 4 pm (local time). Reports said the arrest warrant against ex-PM, which mandates the FIA to take him into custody, was issued shortly before the hearing began. An official confirmation, however, was awaited.

Khan, 70, was ousted from power in April last year after over a dozen lawmakers from his party switched to the Opposition camp.