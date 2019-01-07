App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2019 01:05 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Ex-Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn's lawyers to give news conference on January 8

The lawyers' news conference will take place at 3:00 p.m. local time (0600 GMT).

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Lawyers of ousted Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman Carlos Ghosn are scheduled to give a news conference on January 8, the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan (FCCJ) said on its website on January 7, their first such public appearance.

The three lawyers, headed by chief lawyer Motonari Otsuru, will speak at the FCCJ hours after Ghosn makes his first public appearance in seven weeks at a Tokyo court after he requested an open hearing to hear the reason for his continued detention.

The lawyers' news conference will take place at 3:00 p.m. local time (0600 GMT).

Ghosn was arrested on November 19 on allegations of financial misconduct, followed by re-arrests over further allegations.

Last week, the court approved extending his detention to January 11 after he was re-arrested by prosecutors who accuse him of aggravated breach of trust in transferring personal investment losses to Nissan.
First Published on Jan 7, 2019 12:39 pm

tags #Carlos Ghosn #Nissan #world

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.