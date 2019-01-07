Ex-Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn's lawyers to give news conference on January 8

Lawyers of ousted Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman Carlos Ghosn are scheduled to give a news conference on January 8, the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan (FCCJ) said on its website on January 7, their first such public appearance.

The three lawyers, headed by chief lawyer Motonari Otsuru, will speak at the FCCJ hours after Ghosn makes his first public appearance in seven weeks at a Tokyo court after he requested an open hearing to hear the reason for his continued detention.

The lawyers' news conference will take place at 3:00 p.m. local time (0600 GMT).

Ghosn was arrested on November 19 on allegations of financial misconduct, followed by re-arrests over further allegations.

Last week, the court approved extending his detention to January 11 after he was re-arrested by prosecutors who accuse him of aggravated breach of trust in transferring personal investment losses to Nissan.