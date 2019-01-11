App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 11, 2019 01:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ex-Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn indicted for alleged breach of trust

Earlier, he was charged with falsifying financial reports in under reporting his income by about 5 billion yen ($44 million) over five years through 2015.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Nissan's ex-chairman Carlos Ghosn was charged January 11 with breach of trust in the latest blow for the star executive, according to the Tokyo District Court. Ghosn was detained on Nov. 19.

Earlier, he was charged with falsifying financial reports in under reporting his income by about 5 billion yen ($44 million) over five years through 2015.

Greg Kelly, another Nissan executive; and Nissan as a legal entity were charged January 11 with additional under reporting of income, from 2015 through fiscal 2017.

Ghosn's lawyer said he would request Ghosn be granted release on bail. His detention period for the breach of trust allegations was due to expire January 11.

related news

Kelly and Nissan were not charged with breach of trust. Those allegations center on Ghosn's handling of investment losses and payments made to a Saudi businessman.

Ghosn, 64, says he's innocent.

Suspects in Japan are routinely held for months until trials start. Tokyo prosecutors say Ghosn, a Brazilian-born Frenchman of Lebanese ancestry, is a flight risk.

Earlier this week Ghosn told a Tokyo court he was innocent, in his first public appearance since his arrest, and appealed for his detention to end. But the court rejected the request.

"I have a genuine love and appreciation for Nissan," Ghosn told the court. "In all of my efforts on behalf of the company, I have acted honorably, legally and with the knowledge and approval of the appropriate executives inside the company."

He said the compensation was never decided on, the investment deal never resulted in any losses to Nissan, and the payments to the Saudi businessman was for legitimate services related to dealers and investments in the Gulf.

Ghosn, who appeared much thinner than before his arrest, came down with a fever the day after his court appearance, but has since recovered, his lawyer Motonari Ohtsuru said.

His wife Carole Ghosn issued a statement overnight out of Paris, expressing concern over his sickness.

"I am pleading with the Japanese authorities to provide us with any information at all about my husband's health. We are fearful and very worried his recovery will be complicated while he continues to endure such harsh conditions and unfair treatment," she said.

Apart from prosecutors, only embassy officials and Ghosn's lawyers are allowed to visit him. Such visits were canceled January 10 but resumed January 11.

Before his sudden downfall, Ghosn was a respected figure in the global auto industry, having rescued the Japanese automaker from near-bankruptcy, building its sales operations and profits and pioneering ecological vehicles.

Nissan says an internal investigation began middle of last year after whistleblowers came forward. Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa has denounced Ghosn, accusing him of using company money and assets for personal gain.
First Published on Jan 11, 2019 12:50 pm

tags #Auto #Carlos Ghosn #Nissan #world

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.