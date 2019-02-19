App
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 04:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ex-diplomat says North Korean leader won't give up nukes

Thae Yong Ho, who defected to South Korea in 2016, said in a news conference in Seoul on February 19 that next week's meeting in Vietnam will be a failure if Trump can't get Kim to declare he will abandon all of his nuclear facilities and weapons and return North Korea to the nuclear non-proliferation agreement.

A former North Korean diplomat says leader Kim Jong Un has no intention of giving up his nuclear weapons and sees his upcoming second summit with US President Donald Trump as a chance to cement his country's status as a nuclear weapons state.

Thae worked as a minster at the North Korean Embassy in London before fleeing to South Korea. He is the highest-level North Korean diplomat to defect to the South.
tags #North Korea #world

