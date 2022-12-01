 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ex-Chinese President Jiang Zemin's memorial meeting on December 6; body flown from Shanghai to Beijing

Dec 01, 2022 / 06:25 PM IST

Jiang Zemin file photo. (Image: AP)

China on Thursday announced that the memorial meeting for former Chinese president Jiang Zemin who passed away on Wednesday in Shanghai will be held on December 6 here.

The remains of Jiang were also transferred to Beijing from Shanghai aboard a special flight on Thursday, according to an official announcement from Comrade Jiang Zemin's Funeral Committee headed by President Xi Jinping.

A memorial meeting for Comrade Jiang Zemin will be held in the Great Hall of the People, the iconic building overlooking the sprawling Tiananmen Square, in Beijing on December 6 at 10 am, and will be telecast live, the announcement said.

Xi and other senior party leaders went to the airport to receive Jiang's remains, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Tributes for Jiang will be paid by the Central Committee of the ruling Communist Party (CPC), the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), the Central Military Commission (CMC), and the overall high command of the Chinese military besides other party and government organisations.

On the day of the memorial meeting, flags across the country, Chinese embassies, consulates, and other institutions stationed abroad will fly at half-staff, and public entertainment activities will be suspended for one day.