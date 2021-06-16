'Even North Korea wasn’t this nuts,' defector accuses US universities of stripping people's ability to think critically

Representative image of an Ivy League university campus (Image: Reuters/Eduardo Munoz)

Yeonmi Park, a North Korean defector, has slammed the United States saying she thought it was a country of free speech but she has changed her view after going to university.

Park, 27, told Fox News that she fears the US’ future “is as bleak as North Korea” after she attended Columbia University – considered one of the country's most prestigious educational institutions.

She is one of the many hundred North Korean defectors who have settled in the US. Park transferred to the Ivy League university from a South Korean varsity in 2016 but says she is deeply disturbed by what she found.

Park accused American higher education institutions of stripping people's ability to think critically.

“I expected that I was paying this fortune, all this time and energy, to learn how to think. But they are forcing you to think the way they want you to think,” Park told the American TV news channel. “I realized, wow, this is insane. I thought America was different but I saw so many similarities to what I saw in North Korea that I started worrying.”

According to Park, similarities include anti-Western sentiment, collective guilt, and “suffocating” political correctness.

Park said she realised she was seeing in her classes anti-American propaganda, similar to what she had grown up within North Korea.

The 27-year-old said she was also confused by related to gender and language after students were asked to announce their preferred pronouns. “English is my third language. I learned it as an adult. I sometimes still say 'he' or 'she' by mistake and now they are going to ask me to call them 'they'? How the heck do I incorporate that into my sentences?”

“Even North Korea is not this nuts,” Park said, adding that “North Korea was pretty crazy, but not this crazy.”

Park and her mother fled North Korea in 2007 when she was 13 years old. After crossing into China over the Yalu River, they fell into the hands of human traffickers who sold them into slavery: Park for less than $300 and her mother for roughly $100.

Subsequently, Park and her mother managed to flee to Mongolia with the help of Christian missionaries and eventually found refuge in South Korea.

In her 2015 memoir ‘In Order to Live’, Park has described what it took to survive North Korea – an isolated and authoritarian country without basic freedoms.