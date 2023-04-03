 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Even high-end travelers are reining in their spending

Bloomberg
Apr 03, 2023 / 10:48 AM IST

This may be a reflection of diminishing consumer confidence or complaints that inflated pricing hasn’t been accompanied by a proportionate increase in service quality.

Irritated customers at the airport

Even high-end travelers are pulling back on their vacation spending.

They want to pay no more than $500 a night for a hotel, and they aren’t interested in paying extra for greener or fancier options, according to the latest MLIV Pulse survey with 465 respondents, a little more than half from the US and Canada and a quarter from Europe.

