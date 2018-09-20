App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2018 08:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

EU's Donald Tusk: Theresa May's Brexit trade plan 'will not work'

After two days of talks in the Austrian city of Salzburg, Tusk told reporters that European Union leaders believe May's so-called Chequers plan for Brexit would undermine the bloc's single market.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

EU President Donald Tusk warned Thursday after talks with Prime Minister Theresa May that Britain's plan for post-Brexit trade arrangements simply "will not work". After two days of talks in the Austrian city of Salzburg, Tusk told reporters that European Union leaders believe May's so-called Chequers plan for Brexit would undermine the bloc's single market.

The Polish former leader said the atmosphere in the talks between May and the other 27 leaders had been better than before but that stark differences remained on trade and the question of the Irish border.

"It must be clear that there are some issues where we are not ready to compromise. Firstly, of the four fundamental freedoms, the single market -- this is why we remain sceptical of Chequers," Tusk said.

"The Irish question remains our priority too and for this, we need only goodwill which we feel, the atmosphere was better than two or three weeks ago but the Irish question needs something more than good intentions," Tusk said.

"We need tough, clear and precise guarantees. This is why we need more time, but we hope to be ready in October," he said, dubbing the planned October 18 EU summit the "moment of truth".
First Published on Sep 20, 2018 08:16 pm

tags #Donald Tusk #Theresa May #World News

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.