EU's Donald Tusk suggests extra Brexit summit in November

EU Council President Donald Tusk warned Tuesday an extra European summit in November may be necessary to clinch a Brexit deal with the UK, adding that failure remains possible.

"We will discuss how to organise the final phase of the Brexit talks, including the possibility of calling another European Council in November," Tusk said, in an official invitation to the EU's 28 leaders ahead of a summit on Wednesday in Salzburg, Austria.

Tusk also stressed the need to find a solution on the thorny issue of Ireland's border with British Northern Ireland after Brexit, "so as to be sure that there will be no hard border in the future.