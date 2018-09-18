App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2018 02:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

EU's Donald Tusk suggests extra Brexit summit in November

Tusk also stressed the need to find a solution on the thorny issue of Ireland's border with British Northern Ireland after Brexit, "so as to be sure that there will be no hard border in the future.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

EU Council President Donald Tusk warned Tuesday an extra European summit in November may be necessary to clinch a Brexit deal with the UK, adding that failure remains possible.

"We will discuss how to organise the final phase of the Brexit talks, including the possibility of calling another European Council in November," Tusk said, in an official invitation to the EU's 28 leaders ahead of a summit on Wednesday in Salzburg, Austria.

Tusk also stressed the need to find a solution on the thorny issue of Ireland's border with British Northern Ireland after Brexit, "so as to be sure that there will be no hard border in the future.
First Published on Sep 18, 2018 02:04 pm

tags #Brexit #Donald Tusk #World News

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.