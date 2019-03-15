App
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2019 04:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Europeans urge Russia to return to arms-control treaty

The US gave notice of its intention to withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty a month ago, citing Russian violations.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
A group of European nations is urging Russia not to abandon a nuclear weapons treaty with the United States. Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands are also calling for new arms control agreements to address the rising power of China and other nations.

The US gave notice of its intention to withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty a month ago, citing Russian violations.

The European countries opened an arms control conference in Berlin on March 15 urging Moscow "to return to complete and verifiable compliance" to save the treaty.

But German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says it's also time for broader treaties, as nuclear weapons proliferate to countries such as China, North Korea, India and Pakistan.

He says treaties also need to address new technologies, such as drones and cyberattacks.
