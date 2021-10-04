European Union watchdog backs Pfizer booster for over-18s

The EU's drug watchdog on Monday approved booster doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine for all people aged 18 and over, amid concerns that protection dips after initial jabs.

Extra doses of both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines were also approved for people with severely weakened immune systems by the Amsterdam-based European Medicines Agency (EMA).

"Comirnaty booster doses may be considered for people aged 18 years and older, at least six months after the second dose," the EMA said in a statement, referring to the brand name for the Pfizer vaccine.

"Decisions for boosters will be taken by public health bodies at national level."

The EMA's medicines experts had "evaluated data for Comirnaty showing a rise in antibody levels when a booster dose is given," it said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"The risk of inflammatory heart conditions or other very rare side effects after a booster is not known and is being carefully monitored," the EMA added.

Rare cases of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, have been reported in people who have taken the Pfizer vaccine, especially in young men.

Separately the EMA gave the green light for people with "severely weakened immune systems" to get extra doses of Moderna and Pfizer at least 28 days after their second dose.

Two doses are sometimes not enough to produce sufficient antibodies in immunocompromised people, such as organ transplant recipients.

"Although there is no direct evidence that the ability to produce antibodies in these patients protected against Covid-19, it is expected that the extra dose would increase protection at least in some patients," the EMA said.