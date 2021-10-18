MARKET NEWS

European Union says no Iran nuclear deal talks in Brussels Thursday

Spokeswoman Nabila Massrali told AFP "there will not be a meeting Thursday", despite Tehran's foreign ministry saying talks would happen that day in the Belgian capital.

AFP
October 18, 2021 / 06:39 PM IST

The European Union will not hold talks in Brussels on Thursday with Iran on restarting negotiations over the nuclear deal, a spokeswoman for the bloc said Monday.

Tags: #European Union #Iran #Iran nuclear program #World News
first published: Oct 18, 2021 06:39 pm

