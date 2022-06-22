 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
European Space Agency expects strong NASA support after Mars mission suspended due to Ukraine war

Jun 22, 2022 / 02:56 PM IST

After the European agency's intentions to collaborate with Russia on a Mars research mission were postponed owing to the Ukraine crisis, the European Space Agency (ESA) announced on Wednesday that it expected strong support from its U.S. counterpart NASA.

ESA said in March that it was suspending cooperation with Russia’s Roscosmos space agency on their joint ExoMars rover mission to search for signs of life on the surface of Mars in the wake of the Ukraine war and sanctions imposed on Moscow.

ESA said in June it had held talks with Roscosmos but gave no indication of the outcome.

”Administrator Bill Nelson has given us a clear message: NASA wants to help Europe in this situation,” ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher told journalists at a news conference at the ILA Berlin Air Show trade fair.

He added that ESA talks with NASA over the possible support would be finalised in the coming weeks.

 

