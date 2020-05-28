App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 07:16 PM IST | Source: Reuters

European Investment Bank to raise COVID-19 fund to 2 billion euros

The European Union has been hosting an international pledging conference this month with the aim of raising 7.5 billion euros ($8.25 billion) in initial funding to kick-start global cooperation.

Reuters

Europe's biggest development bank, the European Investment Bank, is to ratchet up its coronavirus support fund to 2 billion euros as part of global efforts to help tackle the health crisis, the bank's President Werner Hoyer has told Reuters.

The European Union has been hosting an international pledging conference this month with the aim of raising 7.5 billion euros ($8.25 billion) in initial funding to kick-start global cooperation.

The EIB's additional money will be earmarked for rolling out vaccines, improving therapeutics and diagnostics globally and helping health systems cope.

Close

"Over the three-week pledging period the EIB Group has had the opportunity to significantly increase its (initial) pledge in support of the European Union's overall effort," EIB President Hoyer said.

related news

"The EIB Group will pledge 2 billion euros," he said.

"Support for treatments, vaccines and cures is an immediate priority".

The EIB initially pledged 141 million euros of support on May 4 mainly to help research and development efforts both within the EU and other countries around the world.

The additional money is set to be focused on activities out of the EU and includes measures to support health systems.

It is part of a wider 6 billion euro COVID-related health pipeline at the EIB Group which includes joint investment with the European Commission and include some 'health resilience' projects such as sanitation.

Werner added that European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen had been a "driving force" behind the pledging effort.

"This global pandemic is testing us in unprecedented ways, especially our willingness to demonstrate true solidarity within and beyond Europe," he said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Get best insights into Options Trading. Webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan is Live. Watch Now!

First Published on May 28, 2020 07:06 pm

tags #coronavirus #European Investment Bank #European Union #Health #Werner Hoyer #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus wrap May 28: SC says no fare to be charged from stranded migrants; Death toll in US crosses 1 lakh mark

Coronavirus wrap May 28: SC says no fare to be charged from stranded migrants; Death toll in US crosses 1 lakh mark

Chartered flight arranged by law school graduates ferries home Jharkhand migrants from Mumbai

Chartered flight arranged by law school graduates ferries home Jharkhand migrants from Mumbai

Over 1.36 lakh vehicles seized, Rs 6.88 crore recovered in fines for lockdown violations in Rajasthan

Over 1.36 lakh vehicles seized, Rs 6.88 crore recovered in fines for lockdown violations in Rajasthan

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon