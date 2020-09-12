172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|european-economy-is-recovering-better-than-we-had-feared-says-german-finance-minister-olaf-scholz-5830951.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2020 06:41 PM IST | Source: Reuters

European economy is recovering better than we had feared, says German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz

"The pandemic is not over, but the indicators ... show that the economy is recovering much better than we feared some time ago, and that is something that applies to the European Union as a whole but also to the individual member states," Scholz told reporters at the end of an informal meeting of the 27 EU finance ministers in Berlin.

Reuters

The European economy is recovering much better than many had feared at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Saturday, adding that governments should nonetheless continue to support companies and consumers.

"The pandemic is not over, but the indicators ... show that the economy is recovering much better than we feared some time ago, and that is something that applies to the European Union as a whole but also to the individual member states," Scholz told reporters at the end of an informal meeting of the 27 EU finance ministers in Berlin.

