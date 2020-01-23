European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen may visit Washington next month: EU ambassador

U.S. President Donald Trump met von der Leyen in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday and said afterward he had "very good" talks but maintained that if a trade deal was not struck with the EU, Washington would strongly consider auto tariffs.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen may visit Washington in early February, EU Ambassador Stavros Lambrinidis said on Wednesday.
First Published on Jan 23, 2020 10:21 am