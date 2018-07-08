App
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2018 04:58 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Europe to be united, strong if US raises more tariffs: France

The United States can expect a strong and united response from Europe to any further tariff increases, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday, warning a trade war was already underway.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

"If tomorrow there is an increase in tariffs, like in the car industry, including on cars, our reaction should be united and strong to show that Europe is a united and sovereign power," Le Maire said.

"The question is no longer whether or not there will be a trade war, the war has already started," he added, speaking at an economic conference in Aix-en-Provence, in southern France.
First Published on Jul 8, 2018 04:48 pm

tags #Economy #Europe #France #Tariffs #United States #World News

