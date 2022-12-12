 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Europe shifts focus to avoiding energy shortage next year

Associated Press
Dec 12, 2022 / 07:36 PM IST

Even after Russia cut most natural gas to Europe amid the war in Ukraine, EU countries largely were able to fill gas storage for the winter heating season by tapping new supplies, saving energy and benefiting from mild weather and low demand from China amid COVID-19 lockdowns.

The heads of the International Energy Agency and European Union's executive branch said Monday that the 27-nation bloc is expected to weather an energy crisis this winter but needs to speed renewables to the market and take other steps to avoid a potential shortage next year in natural gas needed for heating, electricity and factories.

But those reasons could evaporate next year, making it critical that the EU focus on ramping up energy efficiency efforts, easing the way for renewables and continuing to conserve energy, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said in a joint news conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"This winter, it looks like we are off the hook," Birol said, despite "some economic and social bruises." However, he added that "the crisis is not over and next year may well be ... much more difficult than this year."

The IEA says the EU faces a possible natural gas shortfall of up to 30 billion cubic meters, citing the potential of losing the rest of Russian pipeline supply and a tight market for liquefied natural gas, or LNG, that comes by ship if Chinese demand rebounds.

Plus, "nobody can guarantee that next year's temperature is as mild is this year," Birol said.