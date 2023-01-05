 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Europe set for warmest January in years as gas crisis eases

Mild conditions are likely to persist across the region until the end of the month, with a strong weather front blocking out cold polar air, according to forecaster Maxar Technologies Inc.

Europe is set for the warmest January in years, easing an energy crunch that has hammered the region for months.

Mild conditions are likely to persist across the region until the end of the month, with a strong weather front blocking out cold polar air, according to forecaster Maxar Technologies Inc. While sparking climate concerns, the warmth over the past couple of weeks has been a boon for nations as they struggle against a crushing cost of living crisis that has seen household energy bills and inflation surge.

Temperatures are forecast to range between 2C to 5C above normal in France and Germany through Jan. 17, sending heating demand in Europe below the 10-year average, according to Maxar and the Weather Company. The UK, which had its warmest year on record in 2022, is likely to see the mild conditions persist this month, according to the Met Office.

For Europe, “the first half of the month could rank among some of the warmest on record over the last few decades if things unfold as expected,” said Matthew Dross, a meteorologist at Maxar.

It’s a sharp turnaround from the freezing temperatures of early December that had raised concerns over natural gas reserves depleting too quickly. Governments and consumers spent much of the summer worried they would face blackouts after Russia’s sharp gas supply cuts following the war in Ukraine.