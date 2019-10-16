Europe Inc's recession expected to deepen as third-quarter earnings outlook deteriorates: Refinitiv

Europe's corporate recession is expected to deepen, according to the latest forecasts, as companies struggle with uncertainties from Brexit and the protracted US-China trade spat and Germany's manufacturing recession.

Companies listed on the STOXX 600 regional index are now expected to report a drop of as much as 3.7% in third-quarter earnings, worse than the 3% fall expected a week ago, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

That compares with growth of 14.4% in the year-earlier quarter and would be the worst EPS since Q3 2016 when earnings fell 5%.

Companies in the region have been in an earnings recession since the second quarter when earnings dropped 2.1%, their second straight quarterly fall.

Consensus for revenue improved slightly with forecasts for flat growth, compared with a 5.9% rise a year ago and 3.3% growth in Q2.