PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Nov 23, 2020 05:10 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Euro zone corporate vulnerability at levels seen in debt crisis: ECB

“Corporate vulnerabilities have increased to levels last observed at the peak of the euro area sovereign debt crisis, but remain below levels reached in the aftermath of the global financial crisis,” the ECB said a stability report article.

Reuters

Euro zone firms are increasingly vulnerable amid a pandemic-induced recession but public support, including cheap cash from the European Central Bank, have limited the damage so far, a new ECB report showed on Monday.


“Corporate vulnerabilities have increased to levels last observed at the peak of the euro area sovereign debt crisis, but remain below levels reached in the aftermath of the global financial crisis,” the ECB said a stability report article.


For a graphic on Euro zone: policy support has kept companies afloat:


ECB insolvencies during COVID 19


Having bought over 20 billion euros worth of corporate debt this year in an emergency bond purchase scheme, the ECB has been a cornerstone in providing funding to companies.


But the new downturn could lead to rating downgrades, which could make it harder for the ECB to chip in as it can only buy investment-grade corporate debt.


The unresolved issues for companies are falling sales, lower actual and expected profitability, and an increase in leverage and indebtedness, the ECB added.

“Government loan guarantees and bankruptcy moratoria have prevented a large-scale wave of ... defaults, but a sizeable number of firms could be forced to file for bankruptcy if these measures are lifted too early or bank lending conditions tighten,” the ECB said.

First Published on Nov 23, 2020 05:10 pm

tags #Business #European Central Bank #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.