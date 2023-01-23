 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Euro nears nine-month peak as ECB hawks let fly

Reuters
Jan 23, 2023 / 06:16 AM IST

The euro crept ahead to $1.0870 and nearer its recent nine-month peak of $1.08875. A break there would open the way to a spike top from last April at $1.0936.

(Representative image)

The dollar was staring at a fourth straight session of losses against the euro on Monday as more hawkish comments on European interest rates contrasted with market pricing for a less aggressive Federal Reserve.

The euro crept ahead to $1.0870 and nearer its recent nine-month peak of $1.08875. A break there would open the way to a spike top from last April at $1.0936.

It was aided by European Central Bank (ECB) governing council member Klaas Knot, who said interest rates would rise by 50 basis points in both February and March and continue climbing in the months after.

Knot is considered a hawk among policy makers and the comment was taken as push back against recent reports that the ECB would scale back to quarter-point moves from March.

In contrast, futures have priced out almost any chance the Fed could move by 50 basis points next month and have steadily lowered the likely peak for rates to 4.75% to 5.0%, from the current 4.25% to 4.50%.

Investors also have around 50 basis points of U.S. rate cuts priced in for the second half of the year, reflecting softer data on inflation, consumer spending and housing.