Euro is at parity; its fate is now with energy markets

The euro's tumble below $1 for the first time in two decades puts it on course for one of the worst years in its history, especially if the energy price shock triggered by the Ukraine conflict tips the bloc into a prolonged economic crisis.

The single currency has teetered on the brink of parity versus the greenback for days, finally breaching that level on Wednesday. Its 11.8% year-to-date fall is almost on par with losses seen in 2015, the year the European Central Bank unleashed massive stimulus.

Wednesday's move may open the doors for a move towards $0.96 , analysts predict, with some expecting a fall to $0.90 if gas supplies are disrupted much further.



The moves put the ECB in a bind. It is expected to raise interest rates next week for the first time since 2011 to combat inflation running at a record high 8.6%.

Currency weakness exacerbates that inflation problem. Yet the ECB cannot risk aggressive policy tightening for fear of sending economic growth into reverse .

"We see room for a move all the way to $0.97 and possibly even $0.95," Olivier Konzeoue, director in the currency team at asset manager UBP, said, noting the implication of the energy crisis for Europe's economy.

"Basically, we know it's all about Russia," he added.

The euro's latest leg lower came after gas flows through Russia's Nordstream 1 pipeline shut for 10 days for maintenance. But if Moscow extends the shutdown, Germany -- already in stage two of a three-tier emergency gas plan -- may be forced to ration fuel.

"If the gas pipeline that's closed for 10 days doesn't reopen and we get more gas rationing, in that situation we may not have seen the weakest levels of the euro," said Christian Keller, head of economics research at Barclays. Spiralling energy costs are already exerting a toll. Germany has just reported its first trade deficit since 1991 and investor sentiment has plunged below levels seen when the coronavirus pandemic erupted in 2020.



