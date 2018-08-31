App
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2018 12:43 PM IST | Source: Reuters

EU will respond in kind if US imposes car tariffs : Jean Claude Juncker

Trump rejected an EU offer to eliminate tariffs on cars and said the EU's trade policies are "almost as bad as China.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker said he hoped a July "ceasefire agreement" with US President Donald Trump to refrain from imposing car tariffs would prevail, but the EU would impose its own tariffs if the US changed course.

Trump rejected an EU offer to eliminate tariffs on cars and said the EU's trade policies are "almost as bad as China," Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Juncker told German broadcaster ZDF on Friday that the EU would not let anyone determine its trade policies. If Washington violated the deal and imposed auto tariffs, he said, "then we will also do that."
First Published on Aug 31, 2018 12:40 pm

tags #Donald Trump #Economy #Jean-Claude Juncker #World News

