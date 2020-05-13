App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 12:02 PM IST | Source: Reuters

EU will push to unlock borders as coronavirus ravages travel and tourism

Nearly all travel has been halted in Europe, a devastating blow for the tourism sector, which normally contributes almost one-tenth of the EU's economic output.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The European Union executive will recommend on Wednesday that border restrictions are gradually lifted and travel stalled by the coronavirus pandemic allowed to restart in order to revive tourism, a major industry across the 27-country bloc.

Nearly all travel has been halted in Europe, a devastating blow for the tourism sector, which normally contributes almost one-tenth of the EU's economic output.

Even within the Schengen area, comprising 26 EU and other European countries, and where frontiers are normally invisible, at least 17 countries have put emergency border controls in place to contain the virus.

Close

The executive European Commission will make a slew of non-binding recommendations, including that targeted restrictions replace a general ban on travel, and that internal border checks slowly be lifted as the health situation improves.

related news

The three Baltic states have already decided to reopen borders to each others' citizens from May 15, creating a "travel bubble" within the EU as pandemic curbs are eased.

But the overall picture is not rosy, with even countries that are cautiously relaxing their strictest lockdown measures moving towards imposing a two-week quarantine period for travellers arriving from abroad.

The Commission estimates some 6.4 million jobs could be lost in tourism, which employed 12 million people before the crisis.

The sector suffered an 80-90% loss in turnover in the first quarter of 2020, four hospitality industry lobby groups said, and is braced for a disastrous summer season as the EU faces its deepest-ever recession.

EFFAT, FoodDrinkEurope, FoodServiceEurope and HOTREC said a significant share of the trillion-euro COVID economic recovery fund the bloc is discussing should go toward supporting their sector. They said they needed liquidity support and fiscal relief, as well as other resources to protect jobs.

The Commission will also defy calls from airlines and a group of EU member states led by Germany for the EU to suspend laws guaranteeing travellers a full cash refund for cancelled flights and trips.

It will instead recommend that cash-strapped airlines and travel companies make vouchers they are offering instead of cash more attractive, to convince grounded clients to accept them.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 13, 2020 11:50 am

tags #coronavirus #Europe #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus lockdown | Here's how you can buy alcohol in Maharashtra

Coronavirus lockdown | Here's how you can buy alcohol in Maharashtra

COVID-19 hits hotel industry; revenue per room drops 13-29% in January-March in top cities: Report

COVID-19 hits hotel industry; revenue per room drops 13-29% in January-March in top cities: Report

AIIMS to exempt patients from paying charges till patient care services restored fully

AIIMS to exempt patients from paying charges till patient care services restored fully

most popular

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.