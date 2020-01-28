App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 05:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

EU will not ban Huawei, but impose 'strict' 5G rules

The EU, while never explicitly naming the Chinese giant, is struggling to find a middle way to balance Huawei's huge dominance in the 5G sector with security concerns pressed by Washington.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Huawei
Huawei

The European Union will not ban Chinese telecom giant Huawei or any other company in Europe, a top official said on January 28, despite intense pressure from Washington to shun the firm over spying fears. The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, will officially unveil recommendations to member states on Wednesday, but commissioner Thierry Breton told MEPs that Brussels will choose tight scrutiny over any blanket ban.

"It is not a question of discrimination, it is a question of laying down rules. They will be strict, they will be demanding and of course we will welcome in Europe all operators who are willing to apply them," he said.

The proposal is part of a so-called "toolbox" of recommendations that will guide the EU's 27 post-Brexit member states as they build crucial 5G networks.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also expected on Tuesday to risk Washington's anger with a similar decision to trust strict rules instead of a ban on Huawei.

A ban on Huawei would ultimately be up to an individual member state, but the commission's middle road recommendation gives cover to European capitals to resist pleas from Washington.

Huawei is one of the world's leading network technology suppliers, and one of the few -- along with European telecom companies Nokia and Ericsson -- capable of building 5G networks.

The United States sees the company as a potential threat to cybersecurity and fears it would facilitate cyber espionage by the Chinese government, to which it is said to have close links.

First Published on Jan 28, 2020 05:56 pm

tags #Business #European Union #Huawei #world

