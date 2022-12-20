 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EU warns Meta over Facebook Marketplace antitrust breach

Reuters
Dec 20, 2022 / 07:16 AM IST

The European Commission on Monday said it has warned Facebook parent company Meta that it is breaching EU antitrust laws by distorting competition in markets for online classified advertising and abusing its dominant position.

The Commission said in a preliminary view that it would further investigate and that it could impose a fine of up to 10% of the company's annual global turnover, if there is sufficient evidence of an infringement of European Union rules.

European Union's antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said in a statement that she is concerned that Meta ties its dominant social network Facebook to its online classified ad services, which is called Facebook Marketplace.

"This means Facebook users have no choice but to have access to Facebook Marketplace," she said.

Meta denied its business practices were anti-competitive.

"The claims made by the European Commission are without foundation," Meta spokesperson Tim Lamb said in a statement.