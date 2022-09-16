English
    EU wants tougher rules for media pluralism, mergers and against spying on journalists

    The Media Freedom Act (MFA), which comes amid worries about media freedom in Hungary, Poland and Slovenia, also set out tougher rules for media conglomerates acquiring smaller rivals, making sure that the deals ensure media pluralism and safeguard editorial independence.

    Reuters
    September 16, 2022 / 02:47 PM IST
    Relations with France have become increasingly strained since Britain voted to leave the EU in 2016 (File image: Reuters)

    The European Commission on Friday presented draft rules to ensure media pluralism in the 27-country European Union, and to prevent political interference in media and surveillance against journalists.

    The Media Freedom Act (MFA), which comes amid worries about media freedom in Hungary, Poland and Slovenia, also set out tougher rules for media conglomerates acquiring smaller rivals, making sure that the deals ensure media pluralism and safeguard editorial independence.
    first published: Sep 16, 2022 02:47 pm
