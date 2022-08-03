English
    EU urges dialogue to reduce risks amid Taiwan tension

    The U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan on Wednesday, causing tensions that the EU urged for to be resolved via discussion and the maintenance of open lines of communication with China to prevent miscalculation.

    Reuters
    August 03, 2022 / 01:42 PM IST
    The European Union called on Wednesday for tensions over U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan to be resolved through dialogue and for communication channels with China to be kept open to avoid miscalculation.

    ”The EU has an interest in preserving peace and the status quo in the Taiwan Strait,” a spokesperson for the 27-nation bloc said.

    ”We encourage a peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues. Tensions should be resolved through dialogue. Appropriate channels of communication should be maintained to reduce risks of miscalculation.”

    The European Commission spoksesperson said the EU had ”a clear One China Policy”, recognising the government of the People’s Republic of China as the sole legal government of China while also pursuing ”friendly relations and close cooperation with Taiwan”.

     
    first published: Aug 3, 2022 01:42 pm
