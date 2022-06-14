EU to buy 110,000 monkeypox vaccines with deliveries starting from end of June

A child affected by monkeypox, sits on his father's legs while receiving treatment at the centre of the International medical NGO Doctors Without Borders (Medecins sans frontieres - MSF), in Zomea Kaka, in the Lobaya region, in the Central African Republic on October 18, 2018. - Monkeypox is a contagious disease, without remedy, which heals itself, but who can kill if not treated in time. Since May 2018, the monkeypox virus, which spreads in tropical Africa, has become a "public health threat" in the Central African Republic, according to the Pasteur Institute of Bangui. (Photo by CHARLES BOUESSEL / AFP)

The European Union will sign an agreement with an undisclosed vaccine maker on Tuesday for the supply of about 110,000 doses of vaccines against monkeypox to be delivered from the end of June, the EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said.

On the sidelines of a meeting of EU health ministers in Luxembourg on Tuesday, Kyriakides said that the vaccines will be bought with EU funds and delivered to EU states.

She said that the EU had recorded 900 cases of monkeypox so far.