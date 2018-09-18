App
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2018 02:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

EU targets BMW, Daimler, VW in pollution cartel probe

Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said BMW, Daimler and VW are suspected of agreeing "not to compete against each other on the development and roll-out" of anti-pollution systems for petrol and diesel passenger cars.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The EU opened an in-depth probe into alleged collusion by major German carmakers over anti-pollution technology Tuesday, a fresh blow to the scandal-hit industry three years after the notorious "dieselgate."

First Published on Sep 18, 2018 02:42 pm

