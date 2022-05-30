English
    EU summit to agree sanctions should include Russian oil embargo with pipeline exemption

    Reuters
    May 30, 2022 / 01:23 PM IST
    (Representative image: Reuters)

    (Representative image: Reuters)


    European Union leaders are due to agree at a summit later in the day that the sanctions package under preparation should include an embargo on Russian oil imports as punishment for Moscow invading Ukraine, but exempt pipeline crude deliveries.


    But, unable to agree on all the details of the oil embargo, the leaders will leave the final agreement on the package for later.


    ”The European Council agrees that the sixth package of sanctions against Russia will cover crude oil, as well as petroleum products, delivered from Russia into Member States, with a temporary exception for crude oil delivered by pipeline,” the latest draft conclusions, seen by Reuters, said.


    ”The European Council therefore urges the Council to finalize and adopt it without delay, ensuring fair competition and a level playing field in the EU Single Market, and solidarity among Member States in case of sudden interruptions of supply,” the draft said.


    It added the 27 EU member countries would "address the issue of the temporary exception for crude oil delivered by pipeline as soon as possible."

    Reuters
    Tags: #European Council #European Union #imports #member states #World News
    first published: May 30, 2022 01:23 pm
