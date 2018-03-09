App
Mar 09, 2018 03:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

EU steel producers fear job losses over US tariffs

EUROFER chief Axel Eggert said today that "the national security justification the president has used - and the linking of these tariffs to NATO funding - is an absurdity."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Europe's main steel federation says President Donald Trump's reasons for slapping tariffs on steel and aluminum are absurd and that the move could cost tens of thousands of jobs across the continent.

EUROFER chief Axel Eggert said today that "the national security justification the president has used - and the linking of these tariffs to NATO funding - is an absurdity."

The European Union exported about 5.5 million tons of steel to the US last year. European steel producers are concerned about a loss of market access but also that steel from elsewhere will flood in.

Eggert said "the loss of exports to the US, combined with an expected massive import surge in the EU could cost tens of thousands of jobs in the EU steel industry and related sectors."

