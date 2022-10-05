English
    EU set to reach agreement on new sanctions proposal today: Josep Borrell

    EU governments, grouped together as the Council, have been debating an eighth round of sanctions against Russia since last week.

    Reuters
    October 05, 2022 / 12:58 PM IST
    European Commission Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell (Image: Reuters)

    European Union governments are set to reach agreement on Wednesday on proposals for new sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

    "I trust that before the end of this plenary sitting we will have reached an agreement within the Council and the adoption of the joint proposal put forward by the Commission," Borrell told the European Parliament on Wednesday.
    first published: Oct 5, 2022 12:58 pm
