EU set to bar Meta from ads based on personal data

PTI
Dec 07, 2022 / 07:16 AM IST

Meta will only be able to run advertising based on personal data with users' consent, according to a confidential EU privacy watchdog decision, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, in a blow to the U.S. social network.

The Irish data protection agency, which oversees Meta because its European headquarters is located in Dublin, has been given a month to issue a ruling based on the European Data Protection Board's (EDPB) binding decision.

The EDPB will likely require the Irish body to hand out fines, the person said, asking not to be named because of the senstivity of the issue.

Big Tech's targeted ad model and how data is collected and used has drawn regulatory scrutiny around the world.

Shares of the company were down 6.2% in mid-session trade. Google, Snap and Pinterest which are reliant on digital advertising, fell 2.2%, 8% and 4% respectively.

The Irish case against Meta was triggered by a complaint by Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems in 2018.