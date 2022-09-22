English
    EU says members will need joint position on Russians arriving at borders

    The European Commission said, however, that member states will have to assess requests on a case-by-case basis, taking into account fundamental rights and asylum procedure legislation.

    Reuters
    September 22, 2022 / 05:15 PM IST
    The European Union will need to establish a joint position on requests for entry by Russians fleeing their country due to the war in Ukraine, the bloc's executive said on Thursday.

    The European Commission said, however, that member states will have to assess requests on a case-by-case basis, taking into account fundamental rights and asylum procedure legislation.

    Commission spokesperson Peter Stano noted reports of many Russians trying to leave the country after President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilisation on Wednesday, and said half a million have left since the invasion of Ukraine in February.

    "There have been protests in a number of cities across Russia," he told a news briefing. "This is showing that the Russians are voting with their feet."
    Tags: #EU #Russia #Ukraine #war
    first published: Sep 22, 2022 05:15 pm
