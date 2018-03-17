App
Mar 17, 2018 10:17 AM IST | Source: PTI

EU releases list of US products that could face duties

The European Union today published a list of US products it plans to introduce duties on if the 28-nation bloc is not exempted from President Donald Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The list contains dozens of products including breakfast foods, kitchenware, clothing and footwear, washing machines, textiles, whiskey, motorcycles, boats and batteries.

They are worth around 2.8 billion euros (USD 3.4 billion) in trade annually, but the list could grow to the equivalent of 6.4 billion euros once the full extent of the impact of US tariffs is known.

The EU's executive Commission, which negotiates trade matters on behalf of member countries, gave European industry stakeholders 10 days to object if they fear that any products targeted for "rebalancing" tariffs would hurt their business.

Trump announced last week that he was imposing tariffs of 25 percent on imported steel and 10 percent on aluminum. He temporarily exempted big steel producers Canada and Mexico, provided they agree to renegotiate a North American trade deal to his satisfaction.

He said other countries could be spared as well if they can convince Washington that their exports don't threaten American industry.

The tariffs are set to enter force next week.

