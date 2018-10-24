App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 01:24 PM IST | Source: Reuters

EU ready to call Brexit summit when 'decisive progress' made: Donald Tusk

Briefing lawmakers on last week's regular summit, Tusk recalled that EU leaders had agreed that they would meet again to endorse a deal if their negotiator Michel Barnier judged that enough progress toward a deal had been made. A meeting pencilled in for Nov. 17-18 is still on hold.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

European Council President Donald Tusk told the European Parliament on Wednesday that he would be ready to call a special summit on Brexit whenever negotiators said "decisive progress" had been made toward a deal.

Briefing lawmakers on last week's regular summit, Tusk recalled that EU leaders had agreed that they would meet again to endorse a deal if their negotiator Michel Barnier judged that enough progress toward a deal had been made. A meeting pencilled in for Nov. 17-18 is still on hold.

"I stand ready to convene a European Council, if and when the Union negotiator reports that decisive progress has been made," Tusk said. "The Brexit talks continue with the aim of reaching a deal," he added, saying no one wanted talks to fail.

He repeated that he believed leaders would extend Britain's status-quo transition period after Brexit in March if London asked for that -- an issue May raised at the summit.

"It was made clear by the UK that more time is needed to find a precise solution," Tusk said. "Therefore, there is no other way but to continue the talks. Leaders expressed their full trust and support for Michel Barnier."
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 01:20 pm

tags #Brexit summit #Donald Tusk #EU #World News

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.