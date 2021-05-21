EU opens global G20 summit with Covid vaccine pledge

Representative Image )(Source: Shutterstock)

The EU pledged Friday to donate 100 million coronavirus vaccine doses to poorer countries, kicking off a global summit on how to recover from the pandemic -- and avoid a new one.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen made the announcement alongside Prime Minister Mario Draghi of Italy, the country which as the current chair of the G20 is co-hosting the meeting.

World leaders are expected to use the summit to emphasise the importance of scaling up vaccine efforts across the world, through donations, boosting manufacturing and avoiding national exports bans.

The EU will announce a new initiative to support local manufacturing in Africa, officials said, as von der Leyen said vaccines must reach "everybody, everywhere".

"Team Europe aims at donating at least 100 million doses to low and middle-income countries by the end of 2021," she announced.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Speaking alongside her in Rome, Draghi added: "As we prepare for the next pandemic, our priority must be to ensure that we all overcome the current one together.

"We must vaccinate the world -- and do it fast."

The final declaration is not however expected to endorse the contentious idea of a temporary global waiver on patent protections for coronavirus vaccines.

Instead, the leaders will advocate the use of other tools such as voluntary licensing agreements and technology transfers, officials said.

India and South Africa have for months led calls to temporarily remove the intellectual property protections on vaccines to boost production, a position recently backed by Washington but which has met with scepticism in Brussels.

The summit, which with the exception of Draghi and von der Leyen is taking place virtually, is expected to result in 16 guiding principles for the future.

A influential report warned earlier this month that the catastrophic scale of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has killed over 3.4 million people worldwide, could have been prevented.

The Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response said a "toxic cocktail" of dithering and poor coordination meant the warning signs went unheeded.

G20 leaders will pledge Friday to invest in global healthcare systems and staff, to better exchange of data and improve surveillance of human and animal diseases, EU and Italian officials said.

Both Brussels and Rome emphasised the diverse cast -- from Brazil and India, to the United States, Turkey, China, Russia and Singapore -- as proof that the world can come together to deal with Covid-19.

Some 20 heads of state and government and 12 international organisations, including the World Health Organization (WHO), African Union, WTO and World Bank, are taking part in the summit.