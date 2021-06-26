MARKET NEWS

EU okays new J&J COVID vaccine production site

In a statement Friday, the EU drug regulator said the new site in Anagni, Italy, will finish manufacturing of the J&J vaccine, which was licensed for use in adults across Europe in March.

PTI
June 26, 2021 / 08:19 AM IST
The European Medicines Agency has approved a new manufacturing site for Johnson & Johnson''s COVID-19 vaccine, in a move that should boost production of the one-dose vaccine across the 27-nation EU.

Production problems have stalled J&J''s roll-out across the European Union in recent months and millions of doses made at a U.S. factory had to be thrown out after contamination issues.

The EU has ordered 200 million doses of the J&J vaccine and was expecting 55 million by the end of June; to date, fewer than 14 million doses have been distributed.

J&J''s vaccine roll-out was also stalled after the EMA concluded there was a “possible link” between the coronavirus shot and very rare blood clots and recommended that a warning should be added to the label. Health officials say the vaccine''s benefits still far outweigh the risks.
PTI
