App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2018 01:17 PM IST | Source: Reuters

EU negotiators see Brexit deal 'very close': Sources

The EU signalled on Thursday that it was engaging with new proposals emerging in Britain on how to avoid extensive checks on the Irish border after Brexit, a key potential deal-breaker in the unprecedented talks.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The European Union's Brexit negotiators told national diplomats in Brussels late on Thursday that a divorce deal with Britain was "very close", according to two sources present at the meeting.

The EU signalled on Thursday that it was engaging with new proposals emerging in Britain on how to avoid extensive checks on the Irish border after Brexit, a key potential deal-breaker in the unprecedented talks.

Following Friday's news, sterling rose to a 10-week high of 88.19 pence against the euro. The British currency also hit a five-day high versus the dollar of $1.3053.

The two sides are trying to push the divorce deal as well as an agreement on post-Brexit relations above the line in time for two summits of the bloc's leaders scheduled for Oct. 17-18 and November 17-18.

related news

A member of EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier's team briefed diplomats of the 27 states remaining in the bloc on latest developments on Thursday afternoon.

That person said progress was also being made on other outstanding issues, including the policing of any agreement and protecting goods from special origins, according to the sources.

The member of Barnier's team said he was open in principle to a planned British proposal on the emergency Irish border fix but that it has not yet arrived in writing from London and would need to be carefully analysed once it did.

Spain, sitting just north of Gibraltar - which will leave the EU along with Britain - and Cyprus briefed on talks with London over two separate protocols that will be added to any withdrawal deal, the sources said.
First Published on Oct 5, 2018 01:13 pm

tags #Brexit #Britain #European Union #World News

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.