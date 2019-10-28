EU nations agree to Brexit extension till January 31: Donald Tusk

"The EU27 has agreed that it will accept the UK's request for a Brexit flextension until 31 January 2020," Tusk said in a tweet.
The EU27 has agreed that it will accept the UK's request for a #Brexit flextension until 31 January 2020. The decision is expected to be formalised through a written procedure.
— Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) 28 October 2019
Tusk also said the decision is expected to be formalised through a written procedure, which means EU leaders will not have to meet in person to formalise it.
