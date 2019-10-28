App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2019 03:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EU nations agree to Brexit extension till January 31: Donald Tusk

"The EU27 has agreed that it will accept the UK's request for a Brexit flextension until 31 January 2020," Tusk said in a tweet.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

European Council (EU) President Donald Tusk said on October 28 that the 27 countries that will remain in the EU after Britain leaves it have agreed to accept London's request for a Brexit extension until 31 January 2020.

"The EU27 has agreed that it will accept the UK's request for a Brexit flextension until 31 January 2020," Tusk said in a tweet.

Tusk also said the decision is expected to be formalised through a written procedure, which means EU leaders will not have to meet in person to formalise it.

Close
(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 28, 2019 03:04 pm

tags #Brexit #Current Affairs #Politics #world

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.