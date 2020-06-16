EU launches antitrust investigations into Apple's App Store, Apple Pay

The European Commission on June 16 launched formal antitrust investigations into tech giant Apple's rules pertaining to its App Store and Apple Pay platforms. The two parallel investigations will assess whether Apple's rules for app developers on the distribution of apps via the App Store and its conduct in connection with Apple Pay violate the European Union's (EU's) competition rules.

The probe into Apple's App Store will look into the mandatory use of Apple's own proprietary in-app purchase system and restrictions on the ability of developers to inform iPhone and iPad users of alternative cheaper purchasing possibilities outside of apps.

Meanwhile, the other investigation will look into the company's "terms, conditions and other measures for integrating Apple Pay in merchant apps and websites on iPhones and iPads, Apple's limitation of access to the Near Field Communication (NFC) functionality (“tap and go”) on iPhones for payments in stores, and alleged refusals of access to Apple Pay.

"...the Commission has concerns that Apple's terms, conditions, and other measures related to the integration of Apple Pay for the purchase of goods and services on merchant apps and websites on iOS/iPadOS devices may distort competition and reduce choice and innovation," it said in a statement.

Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, in charge of the Commission's competition policy, said, "It appears that Apple obtained a “gatekeeper” role when it comes to the distribution of apps and content to users of Apple's popular devices. We need to ensure that Apple's rules do not distort competition in markets where Apple is competing with other app developers, for example with its music streaming service Apple Music or with Apple Books."

She also noted, "Mobile payment solutions are rapidly gaining acceptance among users of mobile devices, facilitating payments both online and in physical stores. This growth is accelerated by the coronavirus crisis, with increasing online payments and contactless payments in stores. It appears that Apple sets the conditions on how Apple Pay should be used in merchants' apps and websites. It also reserves the “tap and go” functionality of iPhones to Apple Pay. It is important that Apple's measures do not deny consumers the benefits of new payment technologies, including better choice, quality, innovation and competitive prices."