EU health agency to meet by December 29 for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine decision

Pfizer and BioNTech earlier announced they had formally applied for conditional EU approval for their jab, following a similar request in the United States.
AFP
Dec 1, 2020 / 06:00 PM IST
Representative Image (Image: Reuters)
Representative Image (Image: Reuters)

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on December 1 said it would hold an extraordinary meeting on December 29 "at the latest" to consider emergency approval for a Covid-19 vaccine developed by Germany's BioNTech and US giant Pfizer.

"If the data submitted are robust enough to conclude on the quality, safety and effectiveness of the vaccine, EMA... will conclude its assessment during an extraordinary meeting scheduled for 29 December at the latest," the EU regulator said in a statement.

Follow our LIVE blog here.

