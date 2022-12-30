 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EU gives guarded welcome to US guidance on EV tax credits

Reuters
Dec 30, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST

The $430 billion green subsidy law, which grants tax credits for buying U.S.-produced electric vehicles (EVs) and other green products, has triggered fears it could make the United States a world leader in the EV market at the expense of European countries.

The European Commission gave a guarded welcome on Thursday to guidance by the United States meaning that EU companies could partially benefit from the US Inflation Reduction Act, but said further improvements were required.

The Commission, which coordinates trade policy for the 27-nation European Union, said the U.S. guidance, published on Thursday, showed EU producers could benefit from tax credits for sales to commercial operators, but their vehicles would not be eligible for such credits when sold to private consumers.

The scheme will start on January 1.

The Commission said the Qualified Commercial Clean Vehicle Credit would be available to EU companies without requiring changes to established or foreseen business models of EU producers.

A commercial clean vehicle, the guidance says, "is made by a qualified manufacturer”.