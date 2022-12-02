 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EU edges closer to $60-per-barrel Russian oil price cap

Dec 02, 2022 / 07:07 AM IST

EU nations sought to push the cap across the finish line after Poland held out to get as low a figure as possible, diplomats said Thursday. Still waiting for white smoke from Warsaw, said an EU diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the talks were still ongoing.

The European Union was edging closer to setting a USD 60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil a highly anticipated and complex political and economic maneuver designed to keep Russia's supplies flowing into global markets while clamping down on President Vladimir Putin's ability to fund his war in Ukraine.

The latest offer, confirmed by 3 EU diplomats, comes ahead of a deadline to set the price for discounted oil by Monday, when a European embargo on seaborne Russian crude and a ban on shipping insurance for those supplies take effect. The diplomats also spoke on condition of anonymity because the legal process was still not completed.

The USD 60 figure would mean a cap near the current price of Russia's crude, which fell this week below USD 60 per barrel, and is meant to prevent a sudden loss of Russian oil to the world following the new Western sanctions. It is a big discount to international benchmark Brent, which traded at about USD 87 per barrel Thursday, but could be high enough for Moscow to keep selling even while rejecting the idea of a cap.

When the final number is in place, a new buyer's cartel which is expected to be made up of formal and informal members will be born. Western allies in the Group of Seven industrial powers led the price cap effort and still need to approve the figure.

Oil is the Kremlin's main pillar of financial revenue and has kept the Russian economy afloat so far despite export bans, sanctions and the freezing of central bank assets that began with the February invasion. Russia exports roughly 5 million barrels of oil per day.